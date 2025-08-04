Lafayette Police have cited a 27-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a single mother without a vehicle and sparked viral attention on social media.

The crash happened around 10:53 p.m. on Friday, July 25, in the 800 block of Lamar Street, near Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette.

According to police, a 2015 white Chevrolet Corvette was traveling southbound when it swerved across the road for unknown reasons, striking a parked northbound vehicle. The Corvette then fled the scene.

Police Identify and Cite Driver

Using police camera footage, investigators were able to identify the vehicle and later locate the driver. On August 4, 2025, Lafayette Police interviewed Andrew James Long, 27, who was cited for careless operation, hit-and-run, and driving with an expired license plate.

The parked car that was hit belonged to a single mother of three. While her insurance is expected to cover the totaled vehicle, neighbors say she’s now left without reliable transportation.

Viral Video Helped Raise Awareness

Before police confirmed the driver’s identity, the crash went viral after BJ Saucier shared a video of the Corvette losing control and smashing into the parked car. In the comment section, locals expressed frustration over reckless driving and hit-and-run incidents in Lafayette.

Police encourage anyone who witnesses a similar incident to report it immediately to assist in investigations.