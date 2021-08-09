Angola Rodeo is Still Moving Forward With a Few Ticket Changes

Falling to the pandemic, the Angola Prison Rodeo was canceled last year like everything else. Recently, the prison announced that its October rodeo was moving forward as planned, but that was before Governor Edwards announced a state-wide mask mandate.

Ticket Info for Angola Rodeo 2021

Looking at their Facebook page and website, it shows that tickets are still on sale for their October rodeo. You can still purchase your tickets by calling 225-655-2607 or online. They are still going with their original plan of selling just a single ticket to get into the rodeo and the hobby craft area. Usually, you could buy a ticket to either-or, but they are working on crowd control due to COVID-19. Your $20 ticket will allow you access to the craft area and the rodeo.

When and where is the Angola Rodeo Scheduled for 20201?

There are five shows to choose from this year in October: 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. The Angola Rodeo is held annually at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, located at the end of Highway 66, approximately twenty-two miles northwest of the town of St. Francisville, Louisiana (Highway 61).

What Can I Bring to the Angola Rodeo?

Cell phones and smart watches will be allowed this year in the rodeo, but any bags brought into the rodeo must be clear and no bigger than 12x6x12 in order to be allowed in.