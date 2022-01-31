Another Major Drug Bust in Lafayette after Meth Confiscated

Another major drug bust has happened in Lafayette with deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confiscating 10.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

Narcotics agents with the Lafayette Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Robley Dr., and there they found the meth along with 52 grams of a powder substance and a small amount of marijuana.

Agents arrested 30-year-old Tycoby Arceneaux for being the person responsible for having the drugs. Arceneaux was booked on multiple charges including:

Possession with Intent to distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monies Derived from Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

In addition to the drugs, agents also seized $8,000, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

There were two other busts in Lafayette earlier this month. When you combine the drug busts of January 11 and 17, the grand total street value of these drugs amounts to one million, seven hundred and twenty-nine thousand bucks. Narcotics officers, with both drug busts. were able to confiscate four pounds of cocaine along with sixteen pounds of crystal meth.

