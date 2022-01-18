One Million Dollars Worth of Drugs Taken Off of Lafayette Streets

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department are just now releasing information about a major drug bust that happened on Tuesday, January 11.

According to Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green, officers from the Lafayette Narcotic Unit took $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine off the streets.

In all, officers confiscated two pounds of cocaine and thirteen pounds of crystal meth.

Handcuffs Photo courtesy of bermix-studio-eL8gUWR0z1A-unsplash loading...

Members of the Lafayette Narcotic Unit were assisted in this bust by both Louisiana State Police and the New Iberia Police Department. A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says both departments, "played a vital role in assisting with this operation."

The press release goes on to state that it is likely that more arrests will be made in connection to this drug bust investigation as it is still ongoing.

