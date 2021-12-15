Are Cadbury Santas Just Easter Bunnies in Santa Foil Wrapper?
One TikTok man is outraged over what he found in a Christmas candy section. Did Cadbury simply wrap leftover Easter Bunnies in Santa foil?
TikTok user Jarrod Bell found the unusual-looking Santas and decided to purchase one to see if Cadbury Milk Chocolate had indeed wrapped leftover Easter Bunnies in Christmas-themed foil to make them look like Santas.
From the outside shape of Santa, it's easy to see how Santa could have once been a bunny.
Now is it just me or is that very clearly the Easter Bunny mold with a picture of Santa? -TikTok User Jarrod Bell
Bell jokes about how he wonders if Cadbury thinks they can fool people with the Santa foil when it's very clearly not a Santa inside, "That's a rabbit".
Some of the comments include, "Cadbury still succeeded. You still bought it," "That is ridiculous," "This isn't new, they bring it out every year" and "Thanks for exposing the truth".