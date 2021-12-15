Are Cadbury Santas Just Easter Bunnies in Santa Foil Wrapper?

One TikTok man is outraged over what he found in a Christmas candy section. Did Cadbury simply wrap leftover Easter Bunnies in Santa foil?

TikTok user Jarrod Bell found the unusual-looking Santas and decided to purchase one to see if Cadbury Milk Chocolate had indeed wrapped leftover Easter Bunnies in Christmas-themed foil to make them look like Santas.

TikTok/@councillorbell

From the outside shape of Santa, it's easy to see how Santa could have once been a bunny.

Now is it just me or is that very clearly the Easter Bunny mold with a picture of Santa? -TikTok User Jarrod Bell

Bell jokes about how he wonders if Cadbury thinks they can fool people with the Santa foil when it's very clearly not a Santa inside, "That's a rabbit".

TikTok/@councillorbell

Some of the comments include, "Cadbury still succeeded. You still bought it," "That is ridiculous," "This isn't new, they bring it out every year" and "Thanks for exposing the truth".