The Texas Department of Public Safety Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Thomas Eljhock Smith, 49, of Houston, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on I-10 in Louisiana.

Smith was taken into custody on a warrant issued by the Rayne Police Department on October 6, 2025.

He is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed Jeremy J. Thomas, 38, of Rayne, known across Acadiana as DJ Sausage.

What Investigators Say Happened

According to the investigation, on October 5, 2025, at about 3:18 a.m., Smith parked a red 2021 Volvo tractor hauling a white cargo trailer on the shoulder of the I-10 Exit 87 westbound off-ramp.

Thomas, driving a red 2022 Chevrolet pickup, struck the rear of the parked semi. Police say the semi-truck driver left before officers arrived.

How Police Tracked the Driver

Rayne Police say Crime Fighters of Louisiana cameras helped identify the company operating the semi.

Level Up Express LLC cooperated with investigators and promptly provided driver information, allowing authorities to secure an arrest warrant the next day.

Community Tributes and a Final Goodbye

Since the crash, Acadiana has gathered to remember Thomas with an outpouring of tributes and a beautiful service celebrating his life.

Fellow DJs, venues, friends, and family shared stories of a man who brought people together with music and community service. Friends and loved ones continue to express grief (and hope for justice) as the legal process moves forward.

What the Law Says and What’s Next

Rayne Police reiterated that Louisiana law requires everyone involved in a crash to remain at the scene, exchange information, and render aid in the event of injury, and that law enforcement must be contacted in crashes involving injury, death, or more than $500 in damage.

“A fatality hit-and-run offense can result in a prison sentence of up to ten years,” said Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly. Smith will face the judicial process, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Investigators continue to welcome any additional information or footage that may aid the case.