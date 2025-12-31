Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of Lafayette business owner Lerhonda “LuLu” Carter, according to a press release issued by the Scott Police Department.

Police confirmed Carter, 40, died after a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Scott. While Carter was known locally as an entrepreneur, investigators emphasized that the case remains active and that limited information is being released at this time.

What Police Say Happened

Scott Police say officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Delhomme Avenue on December 30, 2025, at approximately 2:30 pm.

During the investigation, James Michael Joseph was identified as a suspect and arrested on a charge of second-degree murder under Louisiana law. A second individual, Jessie Howard Alfred Jr., was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

Police confirmed Carter was transported to a local hospital following the shooting, where she later died from her injuries.

Limited Details Released as Investigation Continues

Authorities have not released information regarding what led up to the shooting, any potential motive, or the nature of the relationships involved. Scott Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be shared when appropriate.

Get our free mobile app

Community Reaction

Carter was a business owner with multiple ventures in the Lafayette area, and news of her death prompted widespread reaction on social media Tuesday night.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Scott Police.