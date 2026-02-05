Highlights

Reward increased to $15,000 for information that leads to a conviction

Bald eagle shot near Erath on December 5, 2025

Federal charges carry up to $250,000 fine and two years in prison

Louisiana has the second-most bald eagle nests in the country

You can submit tips anonymously through Operation Game Thief

ERATH, La. (KPEL News) — The Center for Biological Diversity added $9,000 to the existing $6,000 reward on Wednesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service put up the original $6,000, which included money from the Humane World for Animals and Louisiana Operation Game Thief.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents got a call about an injured bald eagle on December 5, 2025. Someone found the eagle at the intersection of Robert Road and Wilmer Road near Erath, in a rural area close to Lake Peigneur.

LDWF brought the injured eagle in for examination. Wildlife officials discovered the eagle had been shot. The bird died shortly after.

Federal Protections and Penalties

Bald eagles are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Breaking these federal laws means serious trouble.

The maximum penalty is a $250,000 fine and two years in federal prison. These charges apply no matter what—even if the shooter didn’t know federal protections were in place.

Lindsay Reeves is a Louisiana-based senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This cowardly killing of our national bird is unlawful, unacceptable and utterly un-American,” she said. “People in our state are sickened by this senseless tragedy, and I hope someone steps forward with information.”

Louisiana’s Bald Eagle Population

Louisiana has become a stronghold for bald eagle recovery. In 1970, wildlife officials counted only five breeding pairs in the entire state. Today, more than 350 pairs of bald eagles live year-round in Louisiana, mostly along rivers, coasts, and lakes.

The state also hosts bald eagles during winter nesting season. Around 2,900 pairs arrive in September and stay until spring. Louisiana has the second-most bald eagle nests in the country—only Florida has more.

Most nesting happens in coastal parishes like Vermilion, where this killing took place. The eagles build their massive nests in cypress trees near open water where they hunt for fish.

Bald eagles are still listed as a State Species of Greatest Conservation Need. They face threats from habitat loss due to saltwater intrusion, fishing line entanglement, and lead poisoning from ingesting ammunition.

How to Report Information

If you have information about this bald eagle killing, contact Louisiana Operation Game Thief. The hotline runs 24 hours a day, and you can stay anonymous if you want.

Contact methods:

Call: 1-800-442-2511

Text: LADWF and your tip to 847411

Download: Free “LADWF Tips” app for iPhone and Android

Both LDWF enforcement agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers are investigating the case.

Background on Bald Eagle Recovery

Bald eagles nearly disappeared from Louisiana and the rest of the United States during the 20th century. DDT and other pesticides caused eagle eggshells to thin out, which meant low to nonexistent hatch rates. Habitat loss and intentional shooting by ranchers and farmers also drove down populations.

The bald eagle was one of the first species protected under the 1967 precursor to today’s Endangered Species Act. After the federal government banned DDT and conservation efforts kicked in, bald eagle populations started recovering.

The species came off the federal endangered species list in 2007, though it’s still federally protected. Bald eagles are the only eagles unique to North America. Congress picked them as the nation’s symbol in 1782.

Adult bald eagles have a wingspan of about 7 feet and can live more than 30 years in the wild. They mostly eat fish and grow their iconic white head around age four. Adult eagles mate for life and raise their young together.