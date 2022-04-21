Baton Rouge Police: Mother Shot By 5-Year-Old

Baton Rouge Police: Mother Shot By 5-Year-Old

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There is shocking news out of Baton Rouge today after police say a mother was shot by a five-year-old child according to WAFB.

The woman has a wound on her leg. Police say they do believe it was the little child that fired the weapon.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to the television station that they are investigating a shooting that involved the young child and the mother, but there are very other few details that will be released by authorities at this time.

The shooting happened just after 2 o'clock this morning at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Lobdell Avenue.

Police officials say no one else was hurt as a result of Thursday's shooting.

