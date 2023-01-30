The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game 23-20. The last-minute field goal came after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes by Bengals defender Joseph Ossai. After the game, Ossai's teammate Germaine Pratt called out Ossai violently.

Look, I understand that after a loss like that, you are upset. However, to insult and berate a teammate like that is unacceptable. It is even worse when you know cameras are everywhere. And it's even worse than that when the teammate you're calling out played better than you.

It's a good thing that Ossai has great teammates like BJ Hill and DJ Reader. After the game, Ossai was visibly upset and in tears. Well, Hill and Reader both came and had his back.

In sports, you would be lucky to never have a moment like Ossai did. However, when it happens you definitely want teammates like Hill and Reader. Pratt now looks horrible for his actions and quite frankly looks like a bad teammate.