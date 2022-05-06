Where’s the Best Muffuletta in Lafayette?
Whether you spell it Muffuletta, Muffalata, or Muffelata, you don't have to go to New Orleans to get a good one.
The Facebook Group, Foodies of Lafayette, recently posted the question that inspired the title of this story: Anywhere in town for a good Muffalata?
Well, I took a look at the replies and decided to put together this list for you.
With over 50 comments, I figured that there would be a nice list of places that stack up a good Muffalata.
What is a Muffalata?
For those not in the know (where have you been??), a Muffalatta is an Italian sandwich that got its start 2 hours east of here.
According to Wikipedia, the Muffaletta was created at Central Grocery in New Orleans by Italian Immigrants, back in 1906.
The Muffuletta is both a sandwich AND the bread that it is served upon. Each sandwich (which is just slightly larger than my head) is loaded with ham, salami, mortadella (an Italian sausage), 2 different kinds of cheese, and a healthy heaping of olive salad.
So, where is the best Muffalata in Lafayette? Let's get to the absolutely non-scientific list we pulled from the poll on Foodies of Lafayette's Facebook page.
Where is the best Muffalata in Lafayette? Cedar Deli, obv!
Hands down, the #1 place that YOU recommended to find the best Muffaletta in Lafayette was Cedar Deli on Jefferson Street.
What started as a grocery store that sold sandwiches has turned into something that can be considered a hidden gem in Lafayette. Cedar Deli, as they are now known, stacks up one of the best Muffalettas in Lafayette
Dean-O's
It stands to reason that a pizza place would have a decent Muffulata, and a few pizza places made the list.
Dean-O's Pizza received the most recognition of the pizza places mentioned in the poll.
The restaurant's website describes their Muffalata:
Ham, salami, mayo, and cheese on a fresh-baked bun topped with our own Italian relish.
Sounds like a Muffalata to me!
You can find Dean-O's at their original location on Bertrand Drive and their Southside location on Kaliste Saloom.
Pizza Village
If Dean-O's was on the list, you just knew that Pizza Village would be there, too.
Pizza Village, with 2 locations (original on Moss Street, Southside in Kaliste Saloom), describes its Muffalata in the most simple terms:
Ham, Salami, Cheese, Olive Dressing
Of course, that's going to come on the bread that gave the sandwich its name.
Kelvin's in Abbeville
Who? Where?
Kelvin's in Abbeville is a neat little place on the "main" downtown drag, South State Street.
A converted appliance store, the restaurant features a great little menu and, in the evenings, frequently features live music.
A great place to have a delicious Muffalata and catch a great show!
OTHER RESTAURANTS MENTIONED FOR THEIR MUFFULETTA
- BJ's Pizza in Lafayette
- Chris's Poboys
- Champagne's
- Jason's Deli
- Acadiana Poboys
- JJ's in Broussard
- BJ's in Broussard
- Uncle T's in Scott
- La Pizzeria
- Joey's
- Albertson's
So, which is your favorite? Did we miss any?