Best Stop Supermarket in Scott Adding Kitchen, Opens This Monday

Our friends at The Best Supermarket in Scott are adding to their empire with the addition of a kitchen that will serve up hot and tasty favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In a post on Facebook, the new kitchen will be opening up this Monday, July 5, 2021.

For a few years now, The Best Stop Express has been the addition to the family that served up the hot foods, but now they're taking that menu and making it available at the original location on Hwy 93, just north of I-10.

If you've loved the breakfast sandwiches, burgers, poboys, hot dogs, and all the other favorites at The Best Stop Express, then soon you'll be able to let the Scott location take care of you.

Of course, that'll be in addition to all the other favorites you can get like boudin, boudin balls, cracklins, specialty meats, and groceries.

This continues the expansion of The Best Stop brand following the addition to a new wholesale processing facility that was opened earlier this year. This new facility has allowed for The Best Stop products to be wholesaled and carried by supermarkets, restaurants, and the like across the country.

And, of course, their products are also available online at beststopinscott.com.