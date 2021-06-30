Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are continuing to crash down on illegal drug sales in the parish.

Nine people were rounded up and arrested in the latest effort to remove illegal drugs from their streets.

The people arrested in this latest effort come from several different areas of the state.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Calab Mitchell of Bawcomville, LA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Donovan Frey of Eunice, LA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Louis Dupre of Jennings, LA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Kenneth Hoffpauir of Lake Charles, LA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Suboxone

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Roy Thomas Jr. of New Orleans, LA was arrested on the following charges:

Possession With The Intent To Distribute Clorazepate

Possession With The Intent to Distribute Tramadol

Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Tremayne M. Butler of Church Point, LA was arrested on the following charge:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Pamela Joseph of Rayne, LA was arrested on the following charge:

Possession of Alprazolam

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Scotty Lebleu of Jennings, LA was arrested on the following charge:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Brent Lege of Crowley, LA was arrested on the following charges: