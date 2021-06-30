Drug Crack Down in Acadia Parish Leads to Arrests
Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are continuing to crash down on illegal drug sales in the parish.
Nine people were rounded up and arrested in the latest effort to remove illegal drugs from their streets.
The people arrested in this latest effort come from several different areas of the state.
Calab Mitchell of Bawcomville, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Donovan Frey of Eunice, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Louis Dupre of Jennings, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
Kenneth Hoffpauir of Lake Charles, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Suboxone
- Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Roy Thomas Jr. of New Orleans, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession With The Intent To Distribute Clorazepate
- Possession With The Intent to Distribute Tramadol
- Transactions Involving Drug Proceeds
- Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
Tremayne M. Butler of Church Point, LA was arrested on the following charge:
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
Pamela Joseph of Rayne, LA was arrested on the following charge:
- Possession of Alprazolam
Scotty Lebleu of Jennings, LA was arrested on the following charge:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Brent Lege of Crowley, LA was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Adderall
- Possession of Buprenorphine
- Possession of Alprazolam