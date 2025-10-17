Highlights

Best Running/Walking Trails in Lafayette: Complete Distance & Difficulty Guide

Every paved path, nature trail, and jogging loop in Lafayette Parish—with real distances and honest reviews

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette has better trails than most people know about. From the 1.25-mile loop at Girard Park to 6+ miles of woods at Acadiana Nature Station, you’ve got options whether you’re training for a race or just trying to get outside.

What Lafayette Runners Need to Know

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette has close to 20 miles of maintained trails inside city limits. Most are free. Moncus Park charges $2 per hour for parking (first 30 minutes free, $10 maximum per day). Mondays are free, and library cardholders can get free one-time passes.

Credit: Tara Glaser/Unsplash

Summer running here is brutal. Humidity hits hard from May through September. Run before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., or suffer. Winter is perfect—50s and 60s most days.

Mosquitoes are real in the wooded trails. Bring bug spray to Acadiana Nature Station, or you’ll regret it.

Beginner-Friendly: Paved & Easy (Under 2 Miles)

Moncus Park Paved Loop

Distance: 0.8 miles (1-mile loop option available)

Surface: Smooth concrete

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation Gain: 9 feet

Average Time: 14 minutes

Best For: Beginners, strollers, wheelchairs

Address: 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Parking: Multiple lots available ($2/hour, first 30 min free, $10 max/day; Mondays free)

Hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (unlit back areas: sunrise to sunset)

Restrooms: Yes, at Welcome Plaza

Moncus Park is Lafayette’s newest big park, and the paved loop got popular fast. The concrete is smooth and wide enough that runners and walkers don’t get in each other’s way. The main loop is 0.8 miles, but you can add the 1.7-mile trail through the woods and along Coulee Mine if you want more distance.

Credit: Moncus Park (Website)

The “Miles for Miles Trail” completes a full 1-mile accessible loop, dedicated to Miles Perret Cancer Services. Benches are everywhere. Water fountains at the main plaza.

What makes it special: Saturday Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon and brings energy, but parking gets tight. The playground, splash pad, and dog park work great for families where not everyone wants to run. Almost no shade on the main loop—get there early in summer.

Parking tip: Johnston Street entrance fills up fast. Park off Cajundome Boulevard for easier access, especially during market hours.

Girard Park Pond Loop

Distance: 0.3 miles

Surface: Paved asphalt

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation Gain: Minimal

Average Time: 5 minutes

Best For: Quick walks, kids, casual strolls

Address: 500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503

Parking: Free in the central lot

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Restrooms: Yes, at the recreation center

This short loop circles the pond at Girard Park’s center. Good for a quick walk or kids who need something short. You’ll see ducks, turtles sometimes, and during festival season, this area gets packed. The path is wide, lit at night, and busy on weekends.

What makes it special: Old oak trees give good shade. The pond is peaceful even though you’re in the middle of the city. Walk this, then do the 1.25-mile outer trail if you want more.

Acadiana Nature Station Boardwalk

Distance: 0.5 miles (out-and-back)

Surface: Wooden boardwalk with edge barriers

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation Gain: 6 feet

Average Time: 9 minutes

Best For: Wheelchairs, nature observation, photography

Address: 1205 E. Alexander St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Parking: Free with designated accessible spaces

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Restrooms: Yes, at the Nature Station building

This elevated boardwalk takes you into the swamp without getting wet. Eight feet wide with railings, it’s one of the most accessible nature spots in Lafayette. The Nature Station building is worth visiting—free admission, exhibits about local ecology, live animals, and educational programs.

What makes it special: You’re walking through an actual swamp. Spring brings nesting birds, summer brings wildlife and mosquitoes, and fall brings better weather. Good for kids. The flat, stable surface works for anyone with mobility issues.

Insider tip: Stop inside the Nature Station first. Staff can tell you what wildlife showed up recently and give you trail maps for longer routes.

Intermediate: Mixed Surfaces (2-4 Miles)

Girard Park Outer Loop (The Jogging Trail)

Distance: 1.25-1.3 miles

Surface: Paved asphalt and cinder

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

Elevation Gain: 22 feet

Average Time: 20-25 minutes

Best For: Regular runners, evening jogs, workout routines

Address: 500 Girard Park Dr., Lafayette, LA 70503

Parking: Free, central lot plus street parking

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Restrooms: Yes, multiple locations

This is Lafayette’s classic running trail. The 1.25-mile loop has been the go-to for decades. The path circles the whole park past the pond, tennis courts, splash pad, disc golf course, and rec center. Workout stations line the route—fitness groups use them for circuit training.

Credit: Lafayette Consolidated Government

Surface is mostly cinder/pea gravel, easier on your joints than concrete, but firm enough for road shoes. Some sections near the pond are asphalt. Trees shade about 60% of the route, making summer runs bearable.

What makes it special: This is where Lafayette’s running community shows up. Early mornings (5:30-7 a.m.) and evenings (5-7 p.m.), you’ll see regular groups of runners. UL students and faculty use it constantly. During festival season, live music from the stages carries across the park while you run.

Training tip: The loop works great for interval training—flat enough for speed work but varied enough to stay interesting. Multiple laps are easy since you’re close to your car and restrooms.

Safety note: Well-lit and busy even after dark during events. One of the safest running spots in Lafayette.

Acadiana Nature Station Loop (South Trail)

Distance: 1.8-2.5 miles (depending on route)

Surface: Boardwalk, natural dirt, some gravel

Difficulty: Easy to Moderate

Elevation Gain: 39 feet

Average Time: 30-45 minutes

Best For: Trail runners, nature lovers, wildlife observation

Address: 1205 E. Alexander St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Parking: Free at Nature Station lot

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Restrooms: Yes, at Nature Station

The South Loop at Acadiana Park gives you the best “real trail” experience inside Lafayette. These connected paths take you through bottomland hardwood forest, along François Coulee, and past wetland areas. Multiple spur trails and inner loops let you pick distances from 1.8 to 2.5 miles.

The trail starts with the accessible boardwalk from the Nature Station, then switches to dirt and leaves. Surface gets muddy after rain, especially in low spots. Roots and puddles mean you need to watch where you step. The Live Oak Loop and Palmetto Loop are shorter inner options for cutting distance.

What makes it special: Real Louisiana wilderness. You’ll see and hear what makes this ecosystem work—woodpeckers, turtles in the coulee, maybe deer early morning, occasionally an owl. Boardwalk sections over the wet areas mean you can run year-round.

Wildlife note: Alligators aren’t common but show up sometimes in the canals. Snakes, including copperheads, live here—stay on marked trails and watch your step. Spiders build webs across the path overnight, so morning runners break through them first.

Bug reality: Mosquitoes from April through October can be bad. Bring spray or wear long sleeves. Boardwalk sections have fewer bugs than deeper trail sections.

UL Bike Trail (Campus Loop)

Distance: 3.6 miles

Surface: Mostly paved with some sidewalk sections

Difficulty: Easy

Elevation Gain: Minimal

Average Time: 50-60 minutes

Best For: Longer runs, scenic routes, avoiding traffic

Address: University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus

Parking: Free on weekends, metered during the week

Hours: Open 24/7 (well-lit at night)

Restrooms: Yes, in nearby campus buildings during open hours

The UL campus gives you one of the best urban running spots in Lafayette. The 3.6-mile route goes around Cypress Lake (Lafayette’s most photographed landmark), past old buildings, through tree-lined paths, and around the athletic complex. The route is well-marked, mostly flat, and quiet enough on weekends that you rarely stop.

Cypress Lake is worth seeing—a 2-acre cypress swamp in the middle of campus, originally a bison wallow from thousands of years ago. The university stocked it with native Louisiana animals, including alligators, turtles, and fish. The 0.3-mile loop right around the lake works for shorter runs or walks.

Credit: University of Louisiana-Lafayette

What makes it special: Spanish moss on the oaks and brick buildings gives this a classic Southern campus look. During football season, running past Cajun Field on game days brings good energy. Campus is safe and maintained, with good lighting for evening runs.

Student consideration: Busiest during weekday class changes (7:50 a.m., 9:50 a.m., etc.). Weekends and early mornings are quieter.

Advanced: Longer Trails (4+ Miles)

Moon Seed Loop (Acadiana Park North Trail)

Distance: 4.3 miles

Surface: Natural dirt, gravel, and some boardwalk

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation Gain: 55 feet

Average Time: 75-90 minutes

Best For: Experienced trail runners, longer workouts, solitude

Address: Access via 1205 E. Alexander St. or 100 Shadow Bluff

Parking: Free at Nature Station or Shadow Bluff

Hours: Dawn to dusk daily

Restrooms: Yes, at Nature Station (South entrance)

The Moon Seed Loop is the North Trail system at Acadiana Park—opened less than ten years ago, these 4+ miles wind through 107 acres of woods north of the Nature Station. TRAIL organization cut these paths and connected them to the South Loop to create Lafayette’s longest trail network.

This is real trail running. Path switches between wide gravel and narrow singletrack through woods. You’ll cross the Dan Deballion Canal, run along the Vermilion River, and hit terrain that changes elevation throughout. Tree roots, downed branches sometimes, and sections that flood after heavy rain make this more technical than other Lafayette trails.

What makes it special: You get solitude. Even on busy days, the North Trail sees way fewer people than the South Loop. The Vermilion River connection creates good overlook spots. The ecosystem shifts from Gulf Coastal tallgrass prairie remnants to Mississippi River floodplain forest, so the scenery changes as you run.

Navigation: Trail markers exist, but bring your phone with AllTrails or similar. The connected loops mean you can accidentally add distance if you miss a turn. Maps are at the Nature Station.

Training note: This trail hosts the annual Cajun Country 10K trail run. If you’re training for trail races, this is your best local option.

Atakapa-Ishak Trail

Distance: 5.4 miles (one-way)

Surface: Mixed—paved, shared sidewalk, bike lane

Difficulty: Moderate

Elevation Gain: 85 feet (most in the entire area)

Average Time: 90-120 minutes round trip

Best For: Urban running, connecting neighborhoods, exploring downtown

Route: Connects downtown Lafayette to the Vermilion River via shared roadways

Parking: Various access points (downtown, Beaver Park, UL campus)

Hours: Open 24/7 (segments vary by lighting)

Restrooms: At select access points

Lafayette’s longest trail is different—a more urban pathway than a traditional trail. The Atakapa-Ishak Trail uses shared sidewalks, bike lanes, and some trail segments to connect downtown to the river and beyond. Phase one runs along General Mouton Ave. and University Ave. Planned extensions will eventually connect to Jean Lafitte Acadian Cultural Center via a new pedestrian underpass beneath Highway 90.

What makes it special: This is working infrastructure, not just exercise. You’re moving through Lafayette’s neighborhoods, seeing local businesses, crossing the Vermilion River at Beaver Park, experiencing the city as a connected network. The 85 feet of elevation gain is the most of any Lafayette trail, though it’s spread over miles.

Reality check: Some portions put you alongside traffic. Sidewalk quality changes by section. This works better for urban runners comfortable with streets and intersections. Completed segments are marked well, but gaps exist.

Development note: This trail keeps expanding. Check Lafayette Consolidated Government’s website for the latest completed segments and planned extensions.

What Happens Next for Lafayette Trails

Lafayette keeps investing in trail infrastructure. The Atakapa-Ishak Trail’s underpass connection to the Acadian Cultural Center is the biggest project coming, eventually letting runners travel from Moncus Park to the university to downtown and out to the nature preserve all on dedicated paths.

Acadiana Park’s mountain bike trails (separate from hiking trails) just added a bike wash station and new routes. TRAIL organization is talking with landowners about more acreage that could extend the North Loop toward the Vermilion River.

Credit: Jozsef Hocza/Unsplash

Moncus Park has plans for more trails in areas still under construction on the Johnston Street side, potentially adding another mile or more of paved paths.

The main problem is connectivity. Most trails exist as islands requiring you to drive between them. The Atakapa-Ishak Trail’s vision fixes this, but full build-out is years away.

Quick Reference: Best Trail for Your Needs

First-time runner or walker: Moncus Park Paved Loop (flat, safe, well-maintained)

Training for a race: Girard Park Outer Loop (measured distance, perfect for intervals and tempo runs)

Trail running practice: Moon Seed Loop at Acadiana North Trail (technical, varied terrain, good distance)

Running with kids: Girard Park Pond Loop or Moncus Park (playgrounds nearby, short distances, safe)

Wheelchair accessible: Moncus Park Paved Loop, Acadiana Nature Station Boardwalk, portions of UL's campus

Nature immersion: Acadiana Nature Station South Loop (real Louisiana wilderness close to town)

Longest single route: Atakapa-Ishak Trail (5.4 miles one-way, urban connector)

Evening run after work: Girard Park Outer Loop (well-lit, trafficked, safe, convenient)

Weekend long run: Combine Acadiana North + South trails (6+ miles total available)

Avoiding summer heat: Any trail with tree cover—Acadiana Nature Station and UL Campus is best for shade

Trail Etiquette & Safety

Right-of-way: Pedestrians have right-of-way over bikes. Faster runners/cyclists should announce “On your left” when passing.

Dogs: Must be leashed on all trails except designated dog parks. Pick up after your pet.

Wildlife: Do not feed ducks, approach alligators, or disturb nesting birds. Give wildlife space.

Trail conditions: Check after heavy rain—Acadiana Nature Station trails can flood, making some sections temporarily impassable.

Safety in numbers: The major parks (Girard, Moncus) are well-trafficked and safe during daylight. For early morning or evening runs alone, stick to these popular spots.

Water: Bring your own. Fountains exist at some locations but aren’t always operational.

Cell service: Good throughout all trails mentioned. No concerns about being out of contact range.

Local Running Groups & Events

Lafayette has an active running community. Red’s Gym runs regular group runs from their facility, meeting around 5-6 a.m. Geaux Run on Johnston Street knows about informal running groups and can connect you with training partners.

Annual races using these trails:

Cajun Country Half Marathon (road and trail options)

Festivals Acadiens 5K/10K (Girard Park during festival weekend)

Tour de Atakapa (multi-discipline race with trail running)

Various charity 5Ks throughout the year at Moncus and Girard Parks

The Zydeco Marathon in March is Lafayette’s biggest running event, though it uses road courses through neighborhoods instead of dedicated trails.

From the perfect pavement at Moncus Park to the backcountry feel of Acadiana’s woods, Lafayette has good running and walking options for every level. The flat terrain, year-round access, and free facilities make the Hub City better for runners than you’d think.

Summers are rough, but mild winters and beautiful springs make up for it. Pick your trail, lace up, and see why Lafayette’s outdoor spaces are worth knowing about.

