Big Money Winners – Louisiana’s Lottery Luck Continues

Lottery players in the state of Louisiana have been flexing at the pay window here lately. In the past few weeks, players who have participated in Powerball, Mega Millions, and Lotto have all laid claim to some serious cash. However, there have been no big jackpot winners in the two multi-state lottery games of Powerball and Mega Millions.

If you've been out of the loop and haven't checked your tickets recently, there are several million good reasons for you to do so. The state did finally get a winner in the Lotto game on Wednesday, July 28th. The jackpot in that game had grown to $2,025,000 before it was finally won in that drawing.

Lottery officials say the big money winner was actually purchased in Kinder. The ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus #9 on US 165. The ticket matched all of the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. The winning numbers in the Lotto draw, as reported by the Louisiana Lottery were:

04 08 15 19 23 27

If you have that ticket from that drawing you'll want to sign the back of it immediately to prevent any threat of someone else laying claim to your ticket.

As if that weren't enough, the Lotto game got a second winner just three days later when the Lotto drawing for July 31 was held. In that drawing, a ticket sold in Morgan City at Stazione Deli Market on Highway 182 matched all the numbers necessary to claim the $500,000 jackpot. The winning numbers for that drawing were:

01 23 24 29 33 36.

Again, you'll want to sign the back of that ticket if it's yours just for your own security and safety.

Lottery players in Louisiana cashed in big on Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing as well. Lottery officials say a ticket sold in New Orleans can lay claim to a $20,000 prize. That ticket matched four of the white-ball numbers and the Mega Ball plus the ticket purchaser opted in for the Megaplier aspect of the game.

According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Winners Page, the ticket was sold at Winn Dixie number 1472 on North Carrollton Avenue in the Big Easy. The numbers drawn for August 3rd were:

01 09 17 27 34 Megaball 24 and Megaplier x2.

As far as the Powerball game is concerned Louisiana players haven't cashed a "big money" ticket since July 21st when a ticket sold in New Orleans matched four out of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball to lay claim to a $50,000 prize.

So, here is currently where we stand with the jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions. When the next drawing is held for the Mega Millions game on Friday night the top prize in the game will be an estimated $191 million. That drawing will take place at 9:59 on Friday night. By rule, ticket sales must cease at least one hour before the actual drawing.

The Powerball jackpot on Saturday night will be an estimated $226 million dollars when the ping pong balls drop at 9:59. Again the same rules apply to ticket sales for Powerball as they do for Mega Millions.

Saturday's Lotto jackpot will be an estimated $525,000. That drawing will take place on Saturday night too.

As a reminder, if you do choose to play any of these lottery games please spend only what you can afford to lose. We certainly advocate responsible play where games of chance are concerned.

