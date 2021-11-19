‘Black Friday Death Count’ Website Tracks Black Friday Deaths Around the U.S.

Black Friday can be a dangerous venture. Across America, every year violence erupts as people scramble to take advantage of Black Friday sales and buy items before they sell out.

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, sometimes the violence turns deadly.

Blackfridaydeathcount.com keeps a running tab of the violence and unfortunate deaths reported each year due to Black Friday mayhem.

Dating all the way back to 2006, you'll find the year, location, and brief description of what led to the Black Friday incident. Each entry on the site is also linked to news stories about the tragic event.

blackfridaydeathcount.com

Black Friday Violence

Nypost.com reports "between 2006 and 2018, according to the Hustle, 44 Black Friday incidents in America left 11 dead and 109 injured."

If you're thinking Black Friday violence and deaths are things that don't happen here, think again. In 2017, Louisiana ranked in the top 5 of "Most Violent States for Black Friday Shopping".

However, the good news is that in the latest report on Black Friday violence from reviews.org, Louisiana is only number 29.

I mean, that's kind of good news, right?

blackfridaydeathcount.com

Now, you might be thinking that a website tracking and reporting Black Friday violence and deaths is pretty heartless, and you certainly wouldn't be wrong. But, that's kind of the point of blackfridaydeathcount.com.

Harming someone or taking someone's life over cheap TV is infinitely more heartless, don't you think?

As we gear up for Black Friday 2021, let's hope this list doesn't need to be updated, but you can keep track over at blackfridaydeathcount.com.