Bobby Flay Expected To Leave Food Network After 25 Years

Bobby Flay is saying goodbye to the Food Network.

It is being reported that the celebrity chef is hanging up his apron after 27 years of starring on the network.

While no one really knows all the details of what prompted the chef to say enough is enough there are plenty of rumors flying around.

It has been confirmed by Vanity that Bobby will not return to the network after his contract is up at the end of this year. We do know that the network was in talks with Bobby Flay over his new contract and there were some issues when it came to money. There are of course rumors circulating that the Food Network cut off negotiations with the chef, but these are not confirmed.

Bobby Flay has become a household name with the many shows he has hosted on the Food Network including Boy Meets Grill, Beat Bobby Flay, Food Network Star, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby's, and Iron Chef America.

Bobby was also the only chef to receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. Which makes me think that we haven’t seen the last of him.

While Bobby Flay may be leaving the Food Network I have no doubt that he will remain in the public eye and stay a household name.

