Authorities in New Orleans say a body has been found in a lagoon near the home of 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez, who was reported missing earlier this month. According to police, the body was discovered with the help of drones and search crews, including the Cajun Navy, after part of the lagoon was drained.

While officials have not yet made a positive identification due to the condition of the body, FOX 8 reports that the city of New Orleans has released a statement expressing sorrow, strongly indicating the body is believed to be Bryan.

City of New Orleans Statement

City leaders called Bryan “a bright, charismatic, and energetic young boy whose joy and spirit touched the lives of his family, friends, and community.”

Get our free mobile app

They added that his “memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him, and his light will continue to shine as a reminder of resilience, innocence, and love.”

The city also extended gratitude to the New Orleans Police Department, the Cajun Navy, and countless volunteers who supported the Vasquez family during the search.

Ongoing Investigation

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that the investigation remains active, with police looking into all possibilities, including whether foul play was involved.

The coroner’s office is working to make a formal identification.

Story developing...

Louisiana State Police, Facebook Louisiana State Police, Facebook loading...