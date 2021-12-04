Body of Missing Woman Discovered at Shreveport Car Dealership

Early Saturday (12/4/21) morning, a call came in to police about a deceased person in the parking lot of a car dealership on Youree Drive. Officers arrived on scene, and saw that the deceased person was an elderly woman. After an investigation it was determined that the person was a woman that went missing from her Youree Drive apartment on Friday (12/3/21).

SPD

Daisy Walker was last seen near the apartment complex at 7800 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport. Ms. Daisy suffered from dementia and was last seen wearing peach jogger pants and a black bonnet.

Police say Ms. Walker was last seen by family members at her apartment, and must have wandered off after being put to bed. No foul play is suspected.

The investigation to this tragedy is ongoing. KEEL will update the story as more information is forthcoming.

