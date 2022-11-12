Bomber And Plane Collide At Dallas Air Show

Tragedy struck the Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas Show today in Texas. Early reports, and video evidence, shows two planes colliding during the show.

The large plane has been identified by multiple witnesses as a World War II era B-17 bomber. The Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV report the bomber as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. The smaller plane was not identified online in witness posts.

The collision took place approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, November 12th at the Dallas Executive Airport.

WFAA also reports that the collision took place near Highway 67, and debris from the accident was on the road. This forced Texas DOT to close part of the roads.

This is an ongoing story. At this time, there is no official word on the condition of the pilots, or anyone involved in this tragic accident. WFAA is keeping up to the minute coverage going here.

