Breaux Bridge Man Cited for Possession of Venomous Snakes

Some people like snakes and like to have them as pets however, I don’t know if this was the smartest thing to do.

According to a press release from The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a Breaux Bridge man was cited for illegally having two venomous copperhead snakes.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited Caleb M. Hudson on June 20, 2022, for possessing the two dangerous snakes.

The snakes were found inside Hudson’s home in plastic totes.

LDWF Spokesman Adam Einck said, that they received a tip and obtained a warrant to enter the residence to retrieve the snakes. Thankfully, the two copperheads were seized and donated to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos.

There is a fine of $250 to $500 and up to 90 days in jail for possession of venomous and restricted snakes.

Copperhead snakes are usually found in the Southern and Eastern parts of the United States.