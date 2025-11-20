LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — The founder of one of the most successful personal injury law firms in the state has officially opened a new office in the heart of Acadiana.

Brian Caubarreaux, a Lafayette-born attorney with offices across the state, officially unveiled the new office on Wednesday, November 19. Members of the media and One Acadiana—the chamber of commerce for Lafayette and across the region—as well as other community leaders were in attendance.

Members of Caubarreaux's family officially cut the ribbon during the ceremony.

"Brian Caubarreaux & Associates serves clients in the areas of automobile accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, offshore accidents, premises liability, intentional torts, wrongful death and survivor claims," the firm said in a statement. "Every case is handled with attention and care, aligning with Brian’s motto, 'Do It Right.'”

The firm's new building is 1244 Camellia Blvd. in Lafayette. It's one of three locations in the state, with the other two located at 144 Tunica Drive West in Marksville and 2204 MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

