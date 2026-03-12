A portion of Youngsville Highway was shut down early Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash caused significant damage to utility infrastructure.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 3:42 AM when a truck traveling along Youngsville Highway left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The vehicle then struck a telephone pole, snapping it completely in half before continuing into a second pole, which was also severely damaged in the crash.

Driver Taken To Hospital For Evaluation

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after the crash.

Youngsville Fire Department Youngsville Fire Department loading...

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Officials have not released further details about the driver’s condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Road Closed While Utility Crews Replace Poles

The crash caused major damage to the utility poles along the roadway, prompting crews to shut down a section of Youngsville Highway between Copper Meadows Boulevard and Romero Street.

Authorities say a small fire that broke out on one of the poles has already been extinguished.

Youngsville Fire Department Youngsville Fire Department loading...

Energy crews are now actively working to remove the damaged poles and install replacements.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers Encouraged To Find Alternate Routes

Officials say the roadway could remain closed until around 11 AM or possibly noon while crews complete the repairs.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the section of Youngsville Highway until officials confirm the roadway has fully reopened.

Youngsville Fire Department Youngsville Fire Department loading...

Updates are expected once repairs are complete and traffic can safely resume through the area.