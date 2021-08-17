Bystander Rescues Zoo Worker After Alligator Attacks Her [VIDEO]

Imagine witnessing this in person.

An alligator attacked a zoo worker while she was attempting to feed it while onlookers stood there in shock.

Luckily a bystander jumped into the exhibit and helped rescue the worker from the alligator's grip.

Twitter

In the video below, you can see that the zoo worker had her hand locked into the alligator's mouth and a man sprung into action and immediately jumped on the back of the gator.

The woman who works at the zoo was rescued and ultimately pulled from the exhibit.

I'll let this video be a reminder that animals can and will attack at any given time. You should always proceed with caution when within striking distance.

Since the video has surfaced, some on social media have come to the defense of the alligator that is being held in captivity. Here's what some are saying about the incident you just saw.