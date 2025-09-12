CADDO PARISH, LA (KPEL)— A Louisiana woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened staff members at a bank with a handgun after discovering a handwritten note in her husband's envelope.

Confrontation at Chase Bank

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the Chase Bank on Freestate Boulevard on September 3rd after receiving a call regarding a woman making threats toward the bank employees.

Authorities say that when 62-year-old Stephanie Wimberly Head discovered a note that read "Have an Amazing Day!" in her husband's bank envelope, she became furious.

KSLA is reporting that when deputies arrived, they say they heard Head threatening to "shoot up the bank". The situation escalated when one of the staff members tried to take a photo of her licence. That's when Head allegedly attacked the worker and began pointing a gun at the employees before leaving.

Charges and Bond

On Thursday, deputies served an arrest and search warrant at Head's residence in the 300 block of Brookbriar Drive. The firearm believed to have been in Head's possession at the bank was also recovered by deputies.

Head was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one count of Disturbing the Peace.

Head's bond is set at $51,000 according to KSLA.

