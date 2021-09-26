The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a great event for kids on Saturday, October 2nd at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

It's their annual Anti Bully walk. The theme is Kind Vibes Only and is presented by Sheriff Tony Mancuso and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The event is geared toward kids 8 to 12 years old.

This event will include a walk to bring awareness about bullying. The first 100 kids that attend will get a free t-shirt.

The walk is on Saturday, October 2nd, and will be located at the Lake Charles Civic Center Amphitheater, located at 900 N. Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles. The walk starts at 8:00 am and runs until 11:00 am that morning.

If you and your school, kids, or group would like to attend, you can call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office for more information at 337-884-4049.

Here is a great way for our children to learn about how bullying can affect kids in a negative way and how they can do their part to make sure it doesn't happen in their circle of friends or at their school.

Gator 99.5 is so excited to be part of this great event and our own Mike Soileau and the Gator staff will be on hand to host this great event. We hope to see you and your kiddos there.