Calling all bass fishermen! The Lacassine pool will open up tomorrow morning. Lacassine is known for some of the best bass fishing in the Southwest Louisiana area in sportsman's paradise.

Anglers from all over the area will flock to Lacassine in hopes of catching that trophy bass and Lacassine is known for producing some huge fish over the years.

Be prepared to wait to launch your boat as the area will most definitely be full of boats and fishermen wanting to launch their boat before the sun even comes up over the water.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey of the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office,

A reminder to sportsman, the Lacassine Pool is opening Tuesday, March 15, 2022. For the safety of motorist and fisherman, there shall not be any parking in the roadway prior to 1 ½ hours before sunrise, Tuesday March 15th. The entrance gate to Lacassine pool will open at 6:20 am. Regulations enacted in 2014 prohibit anglers from camping or staying overnight on roads entering the Lacassine Pool. Parking on or along Illinois road is not permitted.

Make sure your boat is prepared with things like a fire extinguisher, running lights, life jackets, and the proper tags and stickers on your boat.

Plus make sure you have your fishing license handy as the Jefferson Davis and Cameron Parish Sheriff deputies along with the Wildlife agents will be patrolling the waters.

If you happened to go out there on the first day and catch a hog, send us the picture of you and your catch and we will publish it on our Facebook page and give you the props.