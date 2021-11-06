Can You Have Your Pet Tested for COVID-19?

Believe it or not, before today, I didn't know the answer to this question.

Maybe there are people out there who also had no idea whether or not you could have your furry loved one tested for COVID-19. Prior to today, I wasn't even sure if a pet could contract the virus, but after a stroll through good ol' Google, I now know pretty much everything about the subject.

Yes, your pets can contract COVID-19. According to the CDC, the symptoms you'll find if your pet is positive for COVID-19 are listed below:

Fever

Coughing

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Lethargy (unusual laziness or sluggish)

Sneezing

Runny nose

Eye discharge

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Granted, in most cases, your pet won't show any symptoms at all if positive for the virus, but it does happen. The good news is that if your pet contracts the virus, with or without symptoms, it cannot spread the virus to you or any other human. No research has concluded that animals can spread the virus, and if you have a sneezy cat like me, that is a good thing.

Serious illness and death for pets as a result of COVID-19 is extremely rare as well.

You can get your pet tested for COVID-19 just as easy as you yourself can get tested. If you believe your little furry buddy may have been exposed to the virus, you can call your veterinarian and they will provide the testing details in a speedy fashion. Some pets will require follow-up testing, and if your pet is positive for the virus, they will have to quarantine just like us. According to the CDC, the pet will have to be quarantined until it has not shown symptoms for at least 72 hours without medical management and it has been at least 14 days since the pet’s last positive test; or all follow-up tests for current infection are negative.

The more you know.

