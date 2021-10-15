Can You Help Church Point Police Find a Wanted Man?
The Church Point Police Department is asking for everyone's help in locating a man they want for a drive-by shooting.
Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says they have been looking for Calvin L. Scott Jr. since the drive-by shooting that happened on July 12 of this year.
Thibodeaux says they have received information that Scott could be in either the Crowley or Lafayette area.
He is described by police as a black male who is five feet, eleven inches tall. He is said to weigh around 155 pounds.
Scott's last know address was the Acadian Apartments in Church Point.
If you see him, or if you know where he can be found, Thibodeaux is asking you to call the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.