Can You Help Church Point Police Find a Wanted Man?

The Church Point Police Department is asking for everyone's help in locating a man they want for a drive-by shooting.

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says they have been looking for Calvin L. Scott Jr. since the drive-by shooting that happened on July 12 of this year.

Thibodeaux says they have received information that Scott could be in either the Crowley or Lafayette area.

He is described by police as a black male who is five feet, eleven inches tall. He is said to weigh around 155 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Church Point Facebook

Scott's last know address was the Acadian Apartments in Church Point.

If you see him, or if you know where he can be found, Thibodeaux is asking you to call the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

WalletHub: Louisiana Is The Worst State For Working Moms

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Acadiana Snow Day; A Review In Pictures