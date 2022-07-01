Three Church Point Men Being Sought for Drive-By Shooting
Three men are being sought by the Church Point Police Department for a drive-by shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, June 27.
Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says he believes the shooting was retaliatory in nature. He adds that the person the alleged gunman was targeting does not live in that area, but had been seen there before the shooting happened.
He says three houses and a parked car all had bullets in them. No one was injured.
Thibodeaux says while officers were going to the scene, they saw a vehicle driving erratically, and near the Edmonia Drive area, three out of four people in the car jumped out and ran away.
The search is on for 22-year-old Keon Armstead of Lafayette, 18-year-old Eric Myers of Church Point and 22-year-old Chaseton Carrier of Church Point are all being sought by authorities.
Each of the three is wanted on the following charges:
- Five counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder
- Assault by Drive-By Shooting
- Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
Thibodeaux says they recovered twenty shell casings from a 9 mm extended magazine along with two forty caliber magazines which were found in the car that was left at the scene.
Chief Thibodeaux says between eyewitness accounts and video surveillance, they believe the three people are responsible for what happened.
If you know where any of these three men can be found, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency.
Thibodeaux says they will not stop searching and investigating shooting cases.
