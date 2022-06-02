Officers with the Church Point Police Department launched an investigation on May 26 after a woman said someone shot at her car while she was driving down the road.

According to Church Police Department Chief Dale Thibodeaux, his office started investigating after the woman told officers that she was driving on Leonie Street when the situation happened.

Officers determined that a bullet struck the bottom driver's side door of this woman's vehicle.

The victim was able to identify 24-year-old Tyler Alfred as the person who was responsible for firing the single shot at the woman's car.

Alfred is facing the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

A district judge set Alfred's bond at $45,000, $40,000 for the Attempted Second Degree Murder charge, and $5,000 for the Illegal Discharge of a Firearm Charge.

While Alfred was arrested and booked into the Church Point Police Department Jail he was transported to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Thibodeaux says this shooting incident happened at the Acadian Place Apartment in Church Point on Leonie Street.