Police Looking for Church Point Man Who Shot a Man with a Shotgun

Officials with the Church Point Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say shot someone with a shotgun

When police arrived at the scene in the early morning hours of June 26, they found a man who had been shot in his left chest and arm area.

The man was incoherent, and he couldn't provide any kind of details at that time about when, where, and how the shooting happened. He also couldn't say who had shot him.

As investigators with the Church Point Department worked the case, they say they developed David Guidry as their suspect in this case. Guidry goes by the street name "Spider".

Officials are asking the public to help them in finding Guidry. They say he has a very long criminal history.

The victim underwent surgery early last Sunday morning and is said to be in critical condition. According to officials, the victim is supposed to make a full recovery.

Officers determined the shooting incident happened in the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Drive.

The story doesn't end there. Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux adds he believes there were people who tried to cover up this incident. He says that more arrests will happen in this case.

When he is located, Guidry will be charged with the following:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapons

Thibodeaux says anyone who encounters Guidry or sees him should contact their local law enforcement agency.

