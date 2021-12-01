Officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are highlighting a drive-by shooting case that happened near Church Point.

According to their officials, the shooting happened Thursday, November 25 in at around 1:30 in the afternoon in the 200 block of Edmonia Drive. Imagine you are getting out of your car, and someone starts shooting at you. That's exactly what happened according to officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers

What police do know is that surveillance video shows a 4-door sedan, black in color, was at that scene. Someone inside was shooting at the victim. The car is said to be a newer make and model, but nothing more specific than that has been given to us.

The people driving the car then took off in the direction of St. Landry Parrish.

Hemera Technologies, Thinkstock

What do you do if you know something?

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials along with local law enforcement are hoping that you will speak up or text them. There are two ways that you can anonymously give information to the police and earn some money in the process. You can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. In addition to that, you can also call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

When you give information to police, and that information leads to an arrest, in this case, you could make money via their reward program.

