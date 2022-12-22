Can You Help Scott Police Identify a Burglary Suspect?
Scott Police Chief Chad Leger is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video. Can you help?
Leger says this person is the man they think is responsible for two burglaries that happened on Tuesday, December 20.
The burglaries at two different stores happened in the early morning hours Tuesday.
If you recognize this man, please call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.
You do not have to give your identity when calling to give information.
