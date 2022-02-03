Detectives with the Scott Police Department are hoping that someone will recognize the two people who they say robbed a Scott store at gunpoint Wednesday night. The store is located in the 1500 block of Westgate Road.

Westgate Robbery Pic 2 Photo courtesy of Scott Police Department loading...

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger one of the suspects is alleged to have gone into the store first to make a purchase. After the man can be seen getting into a Honda Civic that was dark in color.

Westgate Robbery Pic 3 Photo courtesy of Scott Police Department loading...

A short time later the second suspect went into the store and aimed a gun at the female clerks. The suspect was able to make off with money from the cash register and the back office.

Westgate Robbery Pic 4 Photo courtesy of Scott Police Department loading...

Both of the suspects then took off in that mid-2000's year Honda Civic. Detectives believe they went in the direction of Ole Colony Road as a way to access Ambassador Caffery. The robbery incident began to unfold at about 9 o'clock last night.

If you think you know any information about this case, please contact detectives with the Scott Police Department by calling 337-233-3715. You can also call anonymously call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

According to investigators from the Scott Police Department, both suspects are described as Hispanic males. The first man is said to be about 5 feet, seven inches tall wearing a gray and blue-jean hoodie. He was wearing blue jeans along with white tennis shoes, a black face mask, and a blue New York Yankees baseball cap.

The second suspect is said to be around 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was side to be wearing ripped blue jeans along with a black face mask and white tennis shoes. He was wearing a hoodie that had four colors, red, yellow, black, and green.

