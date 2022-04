Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who is responsible for a burglary.

You can see from surveillance that the person is burglarizing a vehicle. This happened in the 100 block of Westward Avenue in Scott.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 5.

If you know this person, you are asked to call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.