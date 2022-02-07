Scott Police Arrest Three People Allegedly Trying to Steal Cars

The Lafayette Auto Auction on St. Mary Street in Scott doesn't officially open for business on Monday mornings until 8 a.m., but that apparently did not matter to three men that were caught on the property.

Akeem Carmouche Photo courtesy of Scott Police

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, several people were seen inside the gated areas trying to take cars that were inside. At some point, they realized that a security guard noticed them. All of them jumped the fence surrounding the business and ran away.

Davis Dartez Photo courtesy of Scott Police

Leger says they called in the canine unit of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to follow the scent of the perpetrators, and three of the people were found hiding in a dumpster who were subsequently arrested.

Leger says they believe there are two other suspects that were not caught.

Kentrelle Jones Photo courtesy of Scott Police

All three men are 21-years-old and are all from Cecilia. Davis Dartez, Akeem Carmouche, and Kentrelle Jones were all charged with the following:

Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Simple Burglary

Leger says their investigation is still ongoing, and he does believe two more suspects will be arrested in connection with this case.