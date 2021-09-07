Scott Police Chief Chad Leger is asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on camera.

Leger says they have some questions for the man.

While he won't specify what about, Leger does say they are hoping someone can identify this man.

The man was seen driving a six-seater golf cart in the 800 block of Rue Bon Secours at around 6 o'clock Saturday evening. The golf cart had two American flags that were attached to it in the back.

Scott Police Department Photo

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

If you prefer, you can also call Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously at 337-232-TIPS (8477).