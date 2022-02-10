Scott Armed Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger reports that a man they believe was part of an armed robbery did turn himself into authorities.

Leger says some information was given to them about Erick Lazala, so they were looking for him. The man turned himself in and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on an Armed Robbery charge after being arrested.

Erick Lazala Photo courtesy of Scott Police Department loading...

Leger says it is believed that Lazala and another person were the people that robbed a business in the 1500 block of West Road last week on Wednesday, February 2.

The Chief says the two men are alleged to have taken money from the registers and the back office while holding the clerks at gunpoint.

The second person wanted, in this case, is still being sought.

Leger says the judge set Lazala's bond at $150,000.

If you know anything about the other person involved in this crime, please call the Scott Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

You Know You're From Louisiana

Guess Louisiana Cities from Satellite Photos