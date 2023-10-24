CANKTON, La. (KPEL News) - It was a fatal Friday night in the Cankton area as a family dispute turned deadly when one man allegedly shot his half-brother multiple times, saying he was defending his family.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Caleb Patrick Harris of Cankton was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder after sheriff's deputies say a verbal argument turned into a shooting. The incident happened at 128 Thibodeaux Lane in the Cankton area where responding deputies found the victim shot multiple times. He later died at a local hospital.

Investigators say the victim was arguing with his mother and allegedly tried to hit her. That's when Harris intervened, the victim allegedly threatened to fight as Harris approached him, then Harris took out his gun and shot him.

Bond for Harris was set at $500,000.

"All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," points out Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

