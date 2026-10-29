(Carencro) - Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to a crash on Louisiana Highway 98 near Louisiana Highway 343, with the crash claiming the life of a 54-year-old Carencro man.

Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Monique Lavergne said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 98. According to the preliminary investigation, both trucks were traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 98 toward Louisiana 343.

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Troopers say the driver of a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Dodge Ram truck. The Ford truck then crossed the centerline of Highway 98 and then went off the road.

Troopers say the driver of the Ford truck, a 54-year-old man from Carencro, was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials determined the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other truck was buckled up and only received minor injuries.

As is standard in fatal crashes, routine toxicology samples were taken to be sent to a lab, but impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. The crash happened Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

READ MORE: DRIVER ARRESTED FOR VEHICULAR HOMICIDE ON I-10 CRASH THAT KILLED 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Louisiana State Police Reminders for Drivers

Always stay alert while driving, and don't let anything distract you.

Always make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled up.

Troopers remind drivers to always give adequate space between their vehicle and another.

Make sure you yield to approaching traffic based on the signs and signals posted.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.