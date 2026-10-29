Louisiana State Police Say Carencro Man Lost His Life in a Crash
(Carencro) - Officials with Louisiana State Police were called out to a crash on Louisiana Highway 98 near Louisiana Highway 343, with the crash claiming the life of a 54-year-old Carencro man.
Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Monique Lavergne said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 98. According to the preliminary investigation, both trucks were traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 98 toward Louisiana 343.
Troopers say the driver of a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Dodge Ram truck. The Ford truck then crossed the centerline of Highway 98 and then went off the road.
Troopers say the driver of the Ford truck, a 54-year-old man from Carencro, was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials determined the man was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the other truck was buckled up and only received minor injuries.
As is standard in fatal crashes, routine toxicology samples were taken to be sent to a lab, but impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash. The crash happened Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.
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Louisiana State Police Reminders for Drivers
- Always stay alert while driving, and don't let anything distract you.
- Always make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled up.
- Troopers remind drivers to always give adequate space between their vehicle and another.
- Make sure you yield to approaching traffic based on the signs and signals posted.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.