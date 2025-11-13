CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — Quick action and a well-trained staff prevented a longtime Carencro icon from burning on Thursday night.

Prejean's Restaurant, one of the most familiar restaurants along I-49 in Carencro, sustained some fire damage in its kitchen when some ductwork caught fire, owner Tim Metcalf said. However, the fire was contained, and no one was hurt.

Get our free mobile app

Customers and passersby posted photos and video to Facebook, worried about the restaurant and its staff.

"Prejean's in Carencro is on fire," one person posted. "Praying everyone is out."

The Scott Fire Department was one of the emergency response teams out on the call.

According to Metcalf, the fire was small and the team at Prejean's did as trained to save the restaurant.

"No one was hurt," the longtime restaurateur, who also owns Deano's Pizza, said on Thursday night. "We shut it down early, and we shouldn't be closed long. It will reopen in a couple of days."

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.