CCTV Shows Alleged Ghost Knocking Over a Pint in a Pub [Watch]

Bars and pubs are called "haunts" for a reason...

When it comes to pubs in the United Kingdom, many of them have been around for a really long time. When a pub has been around for 150 years, we can only imagine the things that have gone down through the years. Just think of all of the fights, makeups, breakups, and even deaths throughout the history of a place like that.

Considering all of those things, it might not be that big of a stretch to think there could be a few regulars still be carrying out their daily routines, even after death.

The Sun Via YouTube

Ghost Knocks Over A Pint In Pub

Blue House Pub in Sunderland, England recently caught something on CCTV they can't find a way to explain.

In the video, bartender Darla Anderson is behind the bar at work "along with two of her employees" as described by nypost.com.

To me, it looks like two employees and one of their sons, but maybe he works there too, I don't know, let's just go with it.

Along with the three people behind the bar, there are also two customers sitting at the bar enjoying a cold one.

Speaking of cold ones, keep an eye on the pint glass right by the guy across from the bartender.

nypost.com

All of a sudden, the pint that's on the bar mat by the customer gets pushed over and spills.

It gets pushed over, but no one can be seen actually pushing it over.

You'll notice the look of confusion on everyone's face as they try to figure out what just happened.

Ghost? Hoax?

I don't know, but it's definitely a waste of perfectly good beer.

After I watched this video a few times to try and figure out what's going on, I did notice something interesting.

The Sun Via YouTube

When you watch the video below, notice that at the same time the beer tips over, the customer at the bottom of the video moves and turns.

It doesn't seem like she's doing anything forceful enough to cause the entire bar top to move, possibly causing the beer to fall over, but who knows?

Watch the video below and let us know what you think is going on here!

