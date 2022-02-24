Changing Channels: Station Fires Fifth News Director in Six Years

A Lafayette television station is hiring for a new news direction, while another is looking for a new sportscaster. It's time for our latest edition of "Changing Channels."

KADN/KLAF Fires News Director

Google Google loading...

For the sixth time in as many years, KADN/KLAF is hiring a new news director.

Sources tell us that the station fired Brit Stack from the position on Friday, February 11. Stack came to Lafayette one year ago to take the job at the Allen Media Broadcasting station. Previously, she had worked for four years in Johnson City, Tennessee, as a senior producer and assistant news director. The University of Mississippi graduate had previous experience in Louisiana, serving as a producer at WGNO/New Orleans before moving to Tennessee.

According to our sources, Stack lost her newsroom staff several months ago when she fired her assistant news director. That assistant news director was one of the KADN/KLAF's original hires when the cluster resumed news operations in 2016. Our source says management informed Stack of her dismissal during a meeting in her office and then escorted her out of the building.

For now, KADN/KLAF executive producer Walter Pierce is running the station's newsroom operations.

KLFY Hiring Weekend Sports Anchor

Facebook Facebook loading...

While one station is hiring a new news boss, another is looking for a sportscaster.

According to the Nexstar job postings website, the station is hiring a new weekend sports anchor/reporter.

"This sports journalist would focus on telling the stories of (the) University of Louisiana's beloved Ragin Cajuns and some of the best high school sports programs in the state," the job posting states. "The ideal candidate is a passionate, experienced on-air talent with a knack for live reports. We're looking for a polished on-air presence. It's critical you understand creative sports storytelling – not just X’s and O’s – but strong character development."

While we know that Channel 10 is looking to fill this position, we don't know if station management is expanding their staff or if the current weekend sports anchor, Madeline Adams, is moving on to a bigger opportunity. We'll let you know when we find out.

KATC Hiring Assistant News Director

Ian Auzenne/KPEL Photo Ian Auzenne/KPEL Photo loading...

Meanwhile, KATC is filling a position that's been vacant for a decade.

According to the Scripps job postings page, the station is hiring a new assistant news director. The station phased out the post in 2012 when then assistant news director Tonya Lacoste left the station. The position's duties were shifted to the news director, executive producer, and assignments desk.

AND FINALLY

We hit the WABAC Machine and go to 2001 for this KLFY 10:00 newscast featuring Darla Montgomery, Chuck Huebner, Rob Perillo, and Mike Roebuck. Maria Placer, former state trooper Willie Williams, Mike Steele and Lori Meaux-Steele make cameo appearances.

