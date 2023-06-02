Sure, we've looked at the expensive homes in Lafayette a time or two, but in the surrounding towns - some of which are a lot more rural - there is not just a set of pricey homes, but homes with a lot of space.

On the inside and the outside.

Those wide-open spaces create a lot of opportunity for a family looking for a chance to create their dream homes. In Carencro, we have two such homes for sale, according to the real estate website Zillow.

The first home is located at 3251 W Gloria Switch Rd., and it's listed at $1.2 million. It sits on almost 14 acres, has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and has 4,436 square feet of interior space. The second home, located at 425 Kidder Rd., is listed at $995,000, and has a massive 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and 4,870 square feet of interior space.

Check it out.

So, what do you think? Interested? You may not think of properties like this when you think of Carencro, but there are a lot of great homes in the area to look into.