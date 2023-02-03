Check Out This Amazing Waterfront Airbnb by New Orleans

This Airbnb is a must-visit if you are in need of a little getaway, especially if you like the water.

This Airbnb is located on Bayou Liberty which is about 25 miles from New Orleans, La so this is definitely close enough to take a little weekend getaway.

The cabin sits on approximately 1 acre of land and has off-site parking, a brick trail, swings, kayaks, and full access to the dock.

If you have a boat then you may just want to bring that with you too.

Guest will also have access to the kayaks that are on the dock.

Those who stay at the property will also have access to the State Park which is right across from the bayou. There you will have access to plenty of trails and an amphitheater.

Check out this gorgeous waterfront cabin below:

