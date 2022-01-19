Child’s Mispronunciation of ‘Breakfast’ Has Parents Howling

Children are the great tape recorders and playback machines of generations. I don't know how many times I have said things in the presence of my children only to hear them repeated at full volume. Quite often, at least in my case, the words were not the kind of words you'd want your kids or a longshoreman using in mixed company.

But the thing about words that we have to understand is this, sometimes we don't understand. How many times have you found yourself about to get angry with someone because you thought you heard them say one thing when they actually said another.

Words have a lot of power y'all. You have to be careful how you use them and where you use them. And if you bother to write them down on the Internet they will come back to haunt you at the worst possible time.

But enough about grown-ups and our faux pas with words or guttural sounds that we call words. Let's get back to the kids saying the things you wish they had not said. As I alluded to earlier in the piece, yes my kids have repeated some of my choice tidbits of speech at totally the wrong time. Yes, I was wrong to use such language in front of my kids.

But what do you do when your child is using foul language but they don't mean to be using foul language? Maybe their little mouths just can't form the proper sounds and syllables so an innocent word comes out sounding not so innocent.

This is a video of Meg and her child and they are discussing breakfast. Really, that's what they are talking about but what you hear might actually sound a little less like breakfast and more like how Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling following the playoffs.

To quote that great Christmas song, Do You Hear What I Hear? So, as a parent how do you "police" that? Obviously, Megs is using the cute cursing for some added views on social media but eventually, that little one will need to know a better way to say breakfast.

How would you handle this situation? I think I would just let things marinate for a little while and try to keep any discussions of the morning meal with my child limited to brand names like Pop-Tarts and Froot Loops.

But then again, this little girl may have just stumbled on the most important pronunciation of the day. Tell the truth now, you haven't ever said "breakfast" before you went to work?

