Christmas is right around the corner so I have created a list of events that will be taking place around Acadiana.

Here is a listing of some of those events:

November 27

Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market is a holiday market with crafts, food, and more. The event will be held from 11 am to 4 pm under the Hwy. 90 Bridge in Morgan City

December 2

The Crowley Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 2 at 6 pm in downtown Crowley.

December 4

Christmas in the Village will be held on December 4 from 5 pm - 10 pm at the Loreauville Town Hall on Main St. Loreauville by St. Joseph Catholic Church. For more information visit their Facebook page.

Annual Carencro Country Christmas will be on Dec. 4, 2021, sponsored by Carencro Business Association. The event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue. The event will feature arts & crafts, food, choirs, and holiday entertainment.

December 3- December 23

Noel Acadien Au Village 2021 is happening at Acadian Village from 5:30- 9 pm. Tickets are $9.00 apiece and anyone two years and under is admitted for free. You can purchase tickets here.

December 5

The Sonic Christmas parade is set for December 5, 2021. The parade will roll at 1 p.m. and travel from Downtown Lafayette to the Oil Center.

December 6

Tri-City Youth Theatre's Christmas performance of Rudolf Rides Again Children's Play will be held at 6:30 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.

December 7

December 7 Marine Corps Band Toys for Tots Christmas Concert with free admission will be held at 7 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.

December 12

Delcambre's 34th annual Main Street Christmas Parade will be held on December 12, 2021, at 2 pm. Email Krystal Olivier to enter a float at kdejean81@yahoo.com.

City of Patterson Annual Christmas Street Parade will be held at 2 p.m. down Hwy. 182 Main Street in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.

December 16 - December 29

Moncus Park kicks off its opening season with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park. The 12-night seasonal event will take place from Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The live entertainment that will take each night will vary in time, lasting from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length. In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday, December 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, Elf, on the big screen.

Event Lineup:

Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington

Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out

Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups

Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)

Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez

Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country

Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham

Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes

Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier

Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas

Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux

Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band

Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 and can be paid by cash or credit card.

Additional ticketing options include family passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55.

VIP Tickets include access for two to the VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150.

All family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

All general admission tickets include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park

December 16

Eunice will have a parade of lights on December 16th at 6 pm. Nonprofits, businesses, civic groups, interest groups, and more are invited to participate in this evening.

