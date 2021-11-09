Christmas Events Taking Place Around Lafayette
Christmas is right around the corner so I have created a list of events that will be taking place around Acadiana.
Here is a listing of some of those events:
November 27
- Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market is a holiday market with crafts, food, and more. The event will be held from 11 am to 4 pm under the Hwy. 90 Bridge in Morgan City
December 2
- The Crowley Christmas Parade is set for Thursday, December 2 at 6 pm in downtown Crowley.
December 4
- Christmas in the Village will be held on December 4 from 5 pm - 10 pm at the Loreauville Town Hall on Main St. Loreauville by St. Joseph Catholic Church. For more information visit their Facebook page.
- Annual Carencro Country Christmas will be on Dec. 4, 2021, sponsored by Carencro Business Association. The event is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Center, 5115 N. University Avenue. The event will feature arts & crafts, food, choirs, and holiday entertainment.
December 3- December 23
- Noel Acadien Au Village 2021 is happening at Acadian Village from 5:30- 9 pm. Tickets are $9.00 apiece and anyone two years and under is admitted for free. You can purchase tickets here.
December 5
- The Sonic Christmas parade is set for December 5, 2021. The parade will roll at 1 p.m. and travel from Downtown Lafayette to the Oil Center.
December 6
- Tri-City Youth Theatre's Christmas performance of Rudolf Rides Again Children's Play will be held at 6:30 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.
December 7
- Marine Corps Band Toys for Tots Christmas Concert with free admission will be held at 7 pm at the Municipal Auditorium in Morgan City.
December 12
- Delcambre's 34th annual Main Street Christmas Parade will be held on December 12, 2021, at 2 pm. Email Krystal Olivier to enter a float at kdejean81@yahoo.com.
- City of Patterson Annual Christmas Street Parade will be held at 2 p.m. down Hwy. 182 Main Street in Patterson. Contact 985-395-5205 for more information.
December 16 - December 29
- Moncus Park kicks off its opening season with a holiday celebration, Christmas in the Park. The 12-night seasonal event will take place from Thursday, December 16 to Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- The live entertainment that will take each night will vary in time, lasting from 30 minutes to more than two hours in length. In lieu of a live performance, on Sunday, December 19, the event will feature the holiday classic film, Elf, on the big screen.
Event Lineup:
Thurs, 12/16, 7:00 PM Comeaux High School Choir, 8:00 PM Walter Wolfman Washington
Fri, 12/17, 7:00 PM North Vermilion High School Choir, 8:00 PM Souled Out
Sat, 12/18, 7:00 PM Choir, 8:00 PM Wayne Toups
Sun, 12/19, 7:00 PM ELF (movie night)
Mon, 12/20, 7:00 PM Corale Des Amis, 8:00 PM Blue Monday Allstars w/Roddie Romero & Michael Juan Nunez
Tues, 12/21, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Dyer Country
Wed, 12/22, 7:00 PM Local Choir, 8:00 PM Josh Leblanc + Nicki Needham
Thurs, 12/23, 7:00 PM Caroling w/Dave Trainer, 8:00 PM The Good Dudes
Sun, 12/26, 7:30 PM Chubby Carrier
Mon, 12/27, 7:30 PM Kelli Jones + The Lindas
Tue, 12/28, 7:30 PM Ray Boudreaux
Wed, 12/29, 7:30 PM Rebirth Brass Band
- Prepaid ticket prices are $10 per person.
- Tickets are available at the door for $15 and can be paid by cash or credit card.
- Additional ticketing options include family passes that include tickets for five and close parking for $55.
- VIP Tickets include access for two to the VIP tent, four complimentary drinks, and on-site parking for $150.
- All family passes and VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.
- All general admission tickets include free parking at Cajun Field with a short shuttle ride to and from Moncus Park
December 16
- Eunice will have a parade of lights on December 16th at 6 pm. Nonprofits, businesses, civic groups, interest groups, and more are invited to participate in this evening.