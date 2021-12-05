Five Christmas Gifts Most Kids Would Want in South Louisiana

Christmas is coming and kids are now finalizing their Christmas wish lists.

As a kid, one of my favorite things to do as the holidays approached was to dream and make my wish list.

Times have certainly changed, but one thing that remains consistent in south Louisiana is what most kids want for Christmas.

We have areas all across the south that are wide open for recreational hobbies and some parts of our lifestyle here start at a very early age.

With that said, let's highlight five gifts most kids in south Louisiana would love to have come Christmas morning.

anne-nygard-unsplash

Most kids would love to wake up on Christmas morning in south Louisiana and see any type of accessory for hunting.

Yes, kids down south love to be in the outdoors and hunting is part of the southern lifestyle.

Whether it be a camouflage jacket or a dozen of duck decoys, most kids would appreciate their own hunting necessities.

grant-durr--unsplash

We'll proceed with caution here, but with so much open land down south, kids love to be outdoors riding things.

Most kids here would be over the top if they got their own ATV. Sure, these can be dangerous, but with proper supervision and training, these types of off-road vehicles are on just about every kid's wish list.

My parents got me one as a kid and I can still recall the speech I got when they handed the keys over to me on Christmas morning.

I wasn't about to risk losing this one for being irresponsible. If you do get your child an ATV, safety is a must and some vehicles can even have the speed altered.

sabina-fratila-unsplash

What kid doesn't love a pet? If you've ever received a pet for Christmas you know how special it is.

Kids here love pets and take pride in caring for them. I'll warn you, some will tell you to not give your child a pet for the holidays because the pet may be startled with the excitement that comes on Christmas morning.

Again. parents you may have to step in here and take control of the situation if you do elect to give your child a pet for the holidays.

michal-parzuchowski-unsplash

Let's get back to the outdoors here. Kids in south Louisiana love fishing as much as they do hunting.

There are so many places to take kids fishing, but like you, they too need their own gear. No kid will be disappointed if he or she gets a fishing pole with their own tackle.

However, if you do get your child the gear, prepare to announce a fishing trip in the near future.

daiga-ellaby-unsplash

Lastly, we need to address what we've all done as kids. Remember the days of jumping in the water or mud after a good rain shower?

Well this isn't breaking news, but kids still do love to get a little dirty, thus they should have their own rain boots.

No kid will be disappointed in their own pair of boots----get them! And yes, expect them to get a little dirty, but that's all part of being a kid.

Merry Christmas, now let's get to shopping!