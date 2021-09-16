Church Point Man is Missing; Police Ask for Help

The family of Eduardo Olalde is hoping that someone will be able to help them locate him.

According to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux Olalde's family says that man was last seen leaving a hospital on September 6. Olalde was seeking medical help at the Acadia St. Landry hospital, and the last time they saw him was around 4:45 in the late afternoon.

Officials say that Olalde's family came to police on Tuesday, September 14 so they could file a "welfare concern report".

Chief Thibodeaux says his family just wants to know that the 31-year-old man is okay.

He is described by the Chief as being a Hispanic male with a skinny build. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen, or if you know the whereabouts of Eduardo Olalde, you are asked to call the Church Point Police Department at 337-684-5455.

